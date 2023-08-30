Woman Who Fired Gun At White Sox Game Reportedly Smuggled It In Under Her Belly Fat Rolls

A woman who uncorked her firearm in the middle of a Chicago White Sox baseball game Friday night apparently smuggled the gun past security in her belly rolls, ESPN reported.

As I reported on @ESPN1000 just now… the shooting at Guaranteed Rate Field during a #WhiteSox game was indeed an accidental discharge by one of the women “grazed” by the bullet. She reportedly snuck the gun in past metal detectors hiding it in the folds of her belly fat. — Peggy Kusinski (@peggykusinski) August 29, 2023

Ballpark camera footage shows the moment the gun was discharged and two women were clipped.

Here is video from the #WhiteSox on the shooting incident tonight at Guaranteed Rate Field. Look to the right of the State Farm sign, midway up Section 161. pic.twitter.com/H5CPjeta0q — Jay Cohen (@jcohenap) August 26, 2023

One woman, a 42-year-old, took a shot to the leg and was taken to the hospital and discharged “in fair condition,” according to ESPN. The other was a 26-year-old who was grazed in the abdomen but refused medical attention, per ESPN. (RELATED: Over 30 Shot In Deadly Chicago Weekend As City Sees Rioting, Vandalism)

One of the women who was shot was the person who snuck the weapon in under her belly fat, though it is unclear which one, ESPN reporter Peggy Kusinski wrote to Twitter.

The Friday night contest between the White Sox and the Oakland Athletics was supposed to be followed by an on-field Vanilla Ice concert, but the concert was cancelled due to the incident. Chicago police initially wanted to suspend the game entirely to conduct an investigation, but the game continued, seeing the A’s win 12-4, per ESPN.