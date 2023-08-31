Actress Famous For Amazing Rom-Coms Set To Make Big Comeback With New Movie

Famous actress Meg Ryan is making a comeback in a new rom-com, after an eight year absence from Hollywood.

Ryan’s last on-screen appearance was in 2015 with “Ithica,” and she is stepping right back into the scene with the film “What Happens Later,” slated for release Oct. 13. She spoke with Carol Burnett for Interview Magazine about what it was like for her to return to acting after a lengthy break.

“Truly, the easiest part was acting in it. I want to direct again just so I can sit in the chair, because I’m sure there’s a lot of things I missed,” she said.

Ryan put many of her talents on display with the new film which she directed, co-wrote and also stars in. She worked alongside David Duchovny, and expressed the ease in which they connected as they assumed their new roles, according to Interview Magazine.

“I hadn’t done a role in a really long time, but it was fun with David,” Ryan said.

The pair had powerful on-set synergy, which made filming a breeze.

“A lot of it was done in two shots. I’m proud of that,” Ryan said.

She shed light on her creative process and how she managed to juggle so many hats with this particular project. (RELATED: Meg Ryan Ruthlessly Trolled After Revealing Her Face In Public)

“I set up everything beforehand so that once we were there, it was just David and I trying to tell the truth,” Ryan said.

Bleecker Street recently showcased the first trailer for “What Happens Later,” in which Ryan and Duchovny play a former couple that unexpectedly reunites after decades apart. The romantic comedy, a genre in which Ryan found great success in her earlier days of fame, is based on Steven Dietz’s play “Shooting Star,” according to Interview Magazine.