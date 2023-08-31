Kemp Declines Special Session To Impeach Fani Willis Despite GOP Calls

Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declined to call a special session to consider impeaching Fani Willis amid heightened calls from Republicans to remove the Fulton County district attorney prosecuting former President Donald Trump.

Kemp made the announcement Thursday during a press conference, saying he had rejected similar calls from the state’s General Assembly to overturn the 2020 presidential results because doing so “would have been unconstitutional.”

Kemp said Willis’ conduct does not indicate anything unlawful and there was no justification for calling a special session.

“Let me be clear: We have a law in the state of Georgia that clearly outlines the legal steps that can be taken if constituents believe their local prosecutors are violating their oath by engaging in unethical or illegal behavior,” Kemp said, according to NBC News. “Up to this point, I have not seen any evidence that DA Willis’ actions, or lack thereof, warrant action by the Prosecuting Attorney Oversight Commission.”

“The bottom line is that in the state of Georgia, as long as I’m governor, we’re going to follow the law and the Constitution, regardless of who it helps and harms politically,” Kemp continued. “Over the last few years, some inside and outside this building may have forgotten that, but I can assure you that I have not.”

“In Georgia, we will not be engaging in political theater that only inflames the emotions of the movement. We will do what is right. We will uphold our oath to public service. And it is my belief that our state will be better off for it,” he added.

Republican state Sen. Colton Moore called on Kemp to investigate Willis, claiming that she had abused her power by prosecuting Trump for political reasons.

Trump was charged, along 18 others, with violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer, Conspiracy to Commit Impersonating a Public Officer, Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree, Conspiracy To Commit False Statements and Writings, Conspiracy To Commit Filing False Documents, Conspiracy To Commit Forgery in the First Degree, Conspiracy To Commit False Statements and Writings, Filing False Documents, Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer and False Statements and Writings, according to the indictment.