REPORT: Police Respond To Alleged Intruder At Paris Jackson’s Los Angeles Home

Police responded to Paris Jackson’s Los Angeles-area home Wednesday after reports of an intruder in her backyard, according to TMZ.

The famous daughter of the late Michael Jackson was not home at the time of the incident, the outlet reported, citing law enforcement sources. Someone Paris knows was staying at her home while she was away, and that individual is the one who spotted an alleged trespasser on the property. The unnamed houseguest notified police, and officers responded to the scene to investigate the matter. The guest also attempted to confront the alleged intruder before law enforcement arrived, according to TMZ.

The alleged intruder is believed to have taken off and fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival. Police searched the property and surrounding area but were unsuccessful in locating the suspect, TMZ reported.

Nothing was stolen or damaged, and nobody was hurt as a result of the incident. Police wrote up a report and will likely be increasing their patrol in the area, according to TMZ.

Jackson has not publicly commented on the situation. (RELATED: REPORT: Trespasser Arrested At Taylor Swift’s Estate)

There have been a number of alleged trespassers and unwelcome guests who’ve shown up at the homes of celebrities in the Los Angeles area in recent months. The majority of the suspects involved managed to evacuate the premises before police were able to intervene.