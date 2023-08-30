Michael Jackson’s Daughter Says Online Trolls ‘Tell Me To Kill Myself’

Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris, revealed Tuesday that trolls encourage her to kill herself when she doesn’t post the things they expect of her.

Paris took to Instagram to post a birthday message for her late father, and noted she was doing so partially for the sake of the online trolls who urge her to commit suicide when she fails to honor the deceased pop star the way they want her to. In the post, Paris insisted that Michael Jackson hated his birthday and pushed back against critics for not understanding the man they idolize.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝚙𝚔 (@parisjackson)

“There have been times where I don’t post anything for my dad’s birthday, and people lose their fucking minds,” the model said in the video. “They tell me to kill myself. And they’re basically measuring my love for my own father based off of what I post on Instagram.”

“That being said, social media is apparently how people express their love and affection these days, and, if you don’t wish someone a happy birthday via social media, it apparently means that you don’t love them, you don’t care about them,” she continued.

Paris went on to set the record straight about how Michael Jackson really felt about his birthday.

“When he was alive, he used to hate anybody acknowledging his birthday, wishing him a happy birthday, celebrating it, nothing like that,” Paris said. “He actually didn’t want us to even know when his birthday was because he didn’t want us to throw a party, or anything like that.”

She then proceeded to show a video she created to commemorate the legendary artist on what would have been his birthday.

“So I made you guys a little video, and uh, I hope you enjoy it” she said sarcastically.

She proceeded to show a video of herself on stage, honoring her late father, then returned to the camera to ask for kindness from fans.

“Please don’t use a man you have never met as an excuse to abuse, manipulate and harass his daughter (who you also have never met),” she said. (RELATED: Police Respond To Alleged Intruder At Paris Jackson’s Los Angeles Home)

The 25-year-old daughter of the King of Pop and his second wife, Debbie Rowe, proceeded to arm fans with a more tangible way to show their affection for Michael Jackson in a way that her father would have appreciated more than a birthday shoutout.

“Now if you are an MJ superfan, and you wanna do something that he would’ve loved, um, which is not celebrate his birthday, um, my suggestion would be, you know, there’s always ways to get involved with raising awareness for climate change, doing stuff for the environment, animal rights activism. These were things that he loved, and he was very, very interested in,” she said.

Of course, some fans are never satisfied. “In his 50 years that we were blessed to have his energy in this world, [Michael] was never political,” one commenter wrote. “Climate change is a liberal pov. His love for animals was apparent. His civil rights music and points were beautifully expressed … Please don’t reduce him to what your liberal views are.”