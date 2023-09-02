‘Thank You, Jesus’: Deion Sanders Nearly Breaks Into Tears After Shocking Upset In First Game

Deion Sanders’ University of Colorado Buffaloes football team pulled off a massive upset on the road against last year’s National Championship runner-up TCU, beating Horned Frogs 45-42 Saturday afternoon.

Sanders, who left Jackson State last year to helm the Colorado program, was elated after the game where he told reporters “We told you we coming. You thought we was joking but guess what we keep receipts.”

An emotional Deion Sanders after their stunning upset against TCU: “We told you we coming. We told you we coming. You thought we was joking. And guess what? We keep receipts.”pic.twitter.com/wUgaB6VSZo — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 2, 2023

“God bless you America. Ooo, God is good,” an emotional Sanders concluded. (RELATED: University Of Colorado Coach Deion Sanders Prays With Players, Gets Slammed By ‘Freedom From Religion’ Group)

The NFL Hall-of-Famer’s power five career is off to a hot start after his son, Shedeur Sanders, threw for a school-record 510 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

Deion’s westward move was subject to a litany of criticism in the offseason. He controversially brought in a bevy of new players via the transfer portal, including his son and quarterback Shedeur, who helped him achieve an undefeated season for Jackson State last year.

He famously told his Colorado players upon arrival in Boulder to enter the transfer portal because he was “bringing [his] own luggage with [him], and it’s Louis.”

The win is a huge step for both Sanders and the Colorado program, which went an abysmal 1-11 last season. Few, if any, experts expected him to be able to turn the program around so quickly. One notable exception is Sanders’ employer, Dave Portnoy.

I TOLD YOU SO!!! #SkoBuffs #wecoming. It took 1 week for my season long “hut take” prediction to be proven right. https://t.co/WIcWhrmtW1 pic.twitter.com/dlhfiOplGa — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 2, 2023

Portnoy, who hired Sanders as a content creator in 2020, predicted Sanders will lead the Buffs to at least seven wins this year, a massive improvement upon last year’s one-win season.