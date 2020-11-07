Deion Sanders’ Son Shedeur Commits To Play For Him At Jackson State

Deion Sanders has snagged his first major recruit as the head football coach at Jackson State.

Sanders’ son Shedeur announced on Twitter that he was taking his talents to the Tigers to play for his dad. The star high school quarterback had offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Baylor, LSU and several other major FBS programs. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He had previously been committed to FAU before his dad was named the head coach at Jackson State.

I couldn’t pass up a opportunity to help level the playing field & pursue equality for HBCU”s ! Dad I got your back! JSU #theeilove ???? COMMITTED @DeionSanders @PilarSanders @Striving4_ALott @DemetricDWarren pic.twitter.com/DvN7JFxyyv — Shedeur Sanders (@ShedeurSanders) November 6, 2020

While I don’t want to hype up a teenager too much, I have a feeling that Shedeur might be the most high profile football recruit to commit to an HBCU out of high school.

We’re talking about a quarterback who was on the radar of a ton of traditional powerhouse programs. Now, he’s going to the FCS to play for his dad.

Even if he’s not the most talented player to ever commit out of high school (he probably is), he’s without question the most famous.

Now, he’s teaming up with Deion Sanders, and the Tigers have a star quarterback before a snap of football has ever been played.

Sometimes in life, it’s all about who you know, and Deion didn’t have to search too far to find his new QB.