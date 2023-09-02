Alleged Drunk Driver Inadvertently Calls Police On Himself

A video emerged Thursday of an alleged drunk driver calling 911 on himself for driving on the wrong side of the road on U.S. Route 77 in Nebraska, according to authorities.

“Uhm, I’m on Highway 77 going north, and then there’s somebody going on the wrong side of the road,” the unnamed driver managed to report during the emergency call, according to the video released by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. “He almost ran me off the road,” the man added.

“Which lane is — which direction is he in? North or South?” asked the 911 responder, per the video.

“I am going — I am going northbound on 77, he was going southbound. I am on the east lane, he was on the west lane,” replied the driver. He described the supposedly offending driver’s vehicle as a truck. “But that — he almost hit me, so I was like, Holy s***,” he added. (RELATED: Bodycam Footage Shows Drunk Cop At Crime Scene Wearing Crocs, Vomiting, Drawing Gun)

🚨 TRUE STORY – drunk driver calls 911 on himself. Thankfully an @LSOnebraska deputy was able to arrest this driver before anyone was seriously hurt. 🚔 Additional deputies will be on patrol during the Labor Day weekend. #drivesoberorgetpulledover pic.twitter.com/5Vr3PDePUO — Lancaster County Sheriff (@LSOnebraska) August 31, 2023

When asked if an officer or a deputy could contact him about what he saw, the driver replied, “No, you’re good. I was just like, Holy s***.” Just then, a police car began to trail him and eventually pulled him over, the video showed.

When asked if he knew why the police stopped him, the driver appeared to have gained awareness of his offense, replying, “Yeah, ’cause I was on the wrong side of the road.”

The driver had a blood alcohol concentration of over twice the legal limit, police said, per the video.

The driver later confirmed to the officer that he was the one who called in. “Yeah, because I thought somebody was on the wrong side of the f***ing road, bro,” he said.

“Turns out it was you,” said the officer.

“Yeah, like a [expletive],” replied the driver.

The incident occurred in March, but the Lancaster police published the video Thursday to warn motorists to “#DriveSoberOrGetPulledOver” in relation to the busy Labor Day weekend. “Additional deputies will be on patrol during the Labor Day weekend,” they said in the post accompanying the video on X.

The roads are expected to be busier than normal over the weekend marking the unofficial end of the summer holidays, per INRIX.