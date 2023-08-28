Bodycam Footage Shows Drunk Cop At Crime Scene Wearing Crocs, Vomiting, Drawing Gun

A Michigan cop arrived to a crime scene allegedly intoxicated, waving his gun around, stumbling and vomiting, WXYZ reported.

Officers from four surrounding townships responded to a shooting in Gibraltar February 17. When Flat Rock Sergeant Brian Tetreau arrived on scene, he was wearing Crocs and had the “odor of intoxicants” on his breath and seemed drunk, an internal police investigation found, according to WXYZ

Tetreau, the department’s K-9 officer, reportedly arrived shortly after 6 p.m. with his dog. Body cam footage shows him stepping out of his black SUV and beginning to search for the shooting suspects, WXYZ reported.

“Anyone inside of this building, you’re gonna get bit!” he announced loudly before releasing his dog. He then pulled out his gun and aimed it at a crawlspace.

Tetreau was off duty at the time of responding to the call, and admitted to consuming alcohol “earlier in the afternoon,” according to WXYZ. (RELATED: Bodycam Shows Suspect Chugging Gasoline While Cops Confront Him)

Initially, Flat Rock denied WXYZ’s public records request for details of the investigation. After lobbying the mayor the news station received a heavily redacted version of the report, WXYZ says.

The redacted investigation report contained a blacked out e-mail between the mayor, the police chief and a citizen who witnessed the incident, according to the outlet. WXYZ was able to obtain an unredacted copy of that e-mail, which reportedly said Tetreau “vomited twice before stumbling after another officer.”

Tetreau was suspended for seven days, but was not breathalyzed at the scene or charged with a crime.

Tetreau’s behavior was “the very definition of Conduct Unbecoming of an Officer,” Flat Rock Police Chief Jerry Page said, per WXYZ. “Civil liabilities of your actions … put the City of Flat Rock … in a position I never want to be in.”