One Dead, One Wounded After High School Football Shooting

One person was left dead and another person sustained injuries after a shooting at a high school football game Friday evening.

An unnamed 16-year-old boy was reportedly killed during the halftime show of a high football game in Louisiana, leaving a 28-year-old male injured, according to WAFB. Commentators from Cox Sports Broadcasting who were reportedly live-streaming the game when the shooting occurred sounded rattled as they described the situation.

“A few bad apples and it can really, it can really upset it for the whole community when you have two great programs coming together like this, all of this other stuff just doesn’t make sense,” Jason Decuir, one of the commentators said. “It can’t be tolerated.”

Attendees at the Port Allen High (LA) football game thought fireworks were going off at halftime last night. They started running when it was actually gunshots. A 15-year-old was killed and a 28-year-old man was wounded. pic.twitter.com/GiR71xqfjA — K-12 School Shooting Database (@K12ssdb) September 2, 2023

Shots were reportedly fired during the halftime show of a game between Port Allen High School and Brusly High School, deputies said, according to the outlet.

People attending the game described hearing “fireworks at first” but after they had “turned around” they heard screams from people and people trying to run away from the shooting.

The shooting is reportedly still under investigation, and as of 9:10 p.m. Friday evening. No arrests had been made in connection with the shooting, according to the outlet. (RELATED: 4 Dead, Including Suspect After Shooting At Jacksonville Dollar General)

The Daily Caller reached out to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office for a comment but did not hear back by the time of publication.