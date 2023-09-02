NYC Man Allegedly Pushes His Grandmother Out A Window After Stabbing His Mother: REPORT

A New York City man reportedly stabbed his mother multiple times before seriously injuring his grandmother by shoving her out of a window Friday, according to the New York Post.

Video footage captured an 88-year-old woman apparently being pushed out of a first-floor window and landing face first on the pavement below. She could be seen bleeding from her nose and mouth. Her 61-year-old daughter, also injured and covered in blood, stood on the sidewalk and appeared to be calling for help, the outlet reported.

Horrific video shows NYC grandma, 88, pushed out of window after grandson stabbed her, slashed his mom in the face https://t.co/LNYWmkZ2Zt pic.twitter.com/FkKWh31cL1 — New York Post (@nypost) September 2, 2023

The grandson, identified as Randy Sierra, 38, was later found inside the building with a self-inflicted stab wound to his chest, per the outlet. He was taken to the nearby St. Barnabas Hospital in critical condition and has been charged with assault.

Both women, not yet identified, were taken to the same hospital in stable condition, per the outlet.

The grandmother reportedly told police that she was frightened by her grandson and opened the window to call for help, alleging that he was “poking her” while she hung out of the window. (RELATED: NYC Father Allegedly Fatally Stabs Wife, Two Young Children Before Killing Himself)

Ernest Thompson, the building’s superintendent, witnessed the incident and rushed to help, as shown in the video clip.

“To see my tenant, which is one of my best tenants, put into such despair, I don’t know how to react,” Thompson said, according to the outlet.

“I haven’t been able to process it yet,” he added. “This is still not even 48 hours old. I’m trying to pray for her and hope she’s well, both of them.”