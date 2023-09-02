Video Shows Cop Resuscitate Dying Baby During Traffic Stop

A police officer in Michigan resuscitated a dying baby after pulling the family over for speeding Tuesday, according to a dashcam video released by the authorities.

“Help! We got a baby here dying,” cried a woman from within the family’s Chevrolet Camaro at an intersection as the Warren City police officer pulled them over, per the video. “Please help me,” a male voice from within the car also called.

The officer took the limp baby from the car and administered a few firm pats on the baby’s back while trying to calm the distraught man and woman. “He’s getting air, he’s getting air,” said the officer, signaling the baby’s resuscitation. A backup officer arrived, massaged the baby, and indicated the baby had resumed breathing. The officers then took the baby to the hospital.

The baby was turning blue and his eyes had rolled back and the family was speeding to the hospital before the intervention of the police, according to several reports. (RELATED: Tim Tebow Says He’d Prefer To ‘Be Known’ For Saving ‘A Lot Of Babies’ Rather Than ‘Winning The Super Bowl’)

Michigan police officers saved the life of an 18-month-old baby who was choking and turning blue in the middle of a busy intersection in Warren. The baby’s mother and uncle were speeding to the hospital when they were pulled over by the police. The baby is now okay. pic.twitter.com/PV1im0nNfu — BoreCure (@CureBore) September 2, 2023

Warren Police Department Commissioner William Dwyer identified the first responding police officer as Brenden Fraser, The Detroit News reported. The incident reportedly occurred at about 6 p.m. in the 12 Mile and Schoenherr area. The 18-month-old boy reportedly survived the unnamed medical emergency and was discharged from the hospital. The woman reportedly was the boy’s mother and the man his uncle. Their names were withheld.

“Officer Fraser’s actions on this traffic stop are nothing short of heroic. This incident shows that police work and traffic stops are not always about writing tickets or making arrests,” said Dwyer, per the report.

“Watching it now, it’s kind of overwhelming, but in the moment there’s really not much thought other than relying on the training,” Fraser reportedly reflected. He also reportedly advised anyone in a similar emergency to call 911 first rather than try to get to the hospital themselves.

Fraser’s supervisors have nominated him for a life-saving award from the department, The Detroit News noted.

Similarly, Warren Officers Charles Cobble and Chad Rossow were recognized August 11 for dissuading an armed male juvenile from shooting himself in the head in an apparent suicide attempt.