Tim Tebow Says He’d Rather ‘Be Known’ For Saving ‘A Lot Of Babies’ Than ‘Winning The Super Bowl’

Tim Tebow admitted he’d rather “be known” for saving “a lot of babies” from abortion over being known for “winning the Super Bowl.”

“It really does mean a lot more than winning the Super Bowl,” the 32-year-old former NFL quarterback shared during his speech to pro-lifers at a banquet for Kansans for Life recently according to the National Rights to Life News. The comments were noted by Fox News in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Here’s The Advice Tim Tebow Gave Tom Brady About Looking After Aaron Hernandez)

“One day, when you look back and people are talking about you and they say, ‘Oh my gosh what are you going to be known for? Are you going to say Super Bowl, or we saved a lot of babies?'” he added. (RELATED: Tim Tebow Is Driving Up All-Star Ticket Prices. Is His MLB Debut Closer Than Ever?)

Tebow continued, while sharing his own story about his mom’s decision not to abort him “32 years ago” because doctors feared it was going to “cost her life.”

“You see, my mom 32 years ago had doctors tell her she needed to abort me because if she didn’t, it was going to cost her life,” the professional baseball player shared. “And they didn’t even believe that I was a baby. They thought I was a tumor.”

“When I was born, they found out the placenta wasn’t actually attached,” he added. “So, the doctor looked at my mom after 37 years of being a doctor and said, ‘This is the biggest miracle I’ve ever seen because I’m not sure how he’s alive.’ …I’m so grateful that my mom trusted God with my life and her life.”

Tebow concluded, “What you’re doing here matters. You’re fighting for life. You’re fighting for people that can’t fight for themselves. And my question to you is: Are you willing to stand up in the face of persecution, in the face of adversity, in the face of criticism, when other people are going to say it’s not worth it, when other people won’t stand beside you?”