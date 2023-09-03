Author Of Tell-All Book Says Joe Biden Is Insecure About Being ‘Perceived As Stupid’

Franklin Foer, the author of a new tell-all book about Joe Biden, appeared on NBC’s Meet the Press and said he believes the president has insecurities over “being perceived as stupid” because of the plagiarism scandal that derailed his first presidential campaign.

Foer appeared on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday for an interview with Chuck Todd where he described Joe Biden's insecurities and how they motivate his behavior.

“Yeah. I think one of the things that’s so interesting about Joe Biden is that he has these insecurities that govern a lot of the ways in which he moves through the world. And so, one of his primary insecurities is that he doesn’t want to be perceived as stupid because he had this plagiarism scandal back in the 1980s. So when he walks into an interview or walks into a press conference, he wants to have mastery of what he’s discussing. So his prep sessions can go on for long periods of time,” Foer said.

“Let me ask you this way. If at the end of this calendar year Joe Biden announces he’s not going to seek a second term, based on your reporting, how much of a surprise will that be to you?” Todd followed up.

“I would say, it would be a surprise to me but it wouldn’t be a total surprise,” Foer responded.

Foer and Todd were discussing Joe Biden’s management style and how it contradicts his public persona. Foer’s upcoming book, “The Last Politician” gives an inside look at the first two years of Biden’s presidency.