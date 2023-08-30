House Oversight Requests Records From Hunter Biden’s Flights With Joe Biden On Air Force Two

The House Oversight Committee and Republican Florida Rep. Byron Donalds are demanding records related to then-Vice President Joe Biden’s apparent flights with Hunter Biden on Air Force Two.

Donalds and House Oversight wrote a letter Wednesday to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) requesting documents and communications from Joe Biden’s alleged flights with his son to at least 15 different countries.

READ THE FULL LETTER:

“The Committee is concerned about then-Vice President Biden’s role in his family’s foreign business ventures and that he may have used his office to enrich his family. For example, recent reporting indicates Hunter Biden traveled to at least 15 countries with then-Vice President Biden,” the letter reads. (RELATED: House Committees Demand DOJ Turn Over Documents Related To David Weiss’ Special Counsel Appointment)

“The Committee has also learned that then-Vice President Biden met with at least one of Hunter Biden’s associates in Beijing while visiting on official business,” the letter adds. “The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) is the custodian agency of Vice-Presidential records, and the Committee seeks information regarding the use of Air Force Two by then-Vice President Biden’s family during the Obama-Biden Administration.”

Donalds and House Oversight are seeking unrestricted access to the NARA records under the Presidential Records Act (PRA) no later than Sept. 13, 2023. The PRA allows congressional lawmakers to access records that are not otherwise available to the public.

Hunter Biden traveled with his father to at least 15 different countries while he was leading investment firm Rosemont Seneca Partners, according to an analysis of Secret Service records and messages from Hunter Biden’s laptop conducted by Fox News. The younger Biden accompanied his father on official trips to Europe, Africa, Asia, Canada and Mexico, the outlet reported.

Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s former business associate with Rosemont Seneca and Ukrainian energy firm Burisma, testified to House Oversight in July that Joe Biden met with Chinese business partner Jonathan Li during a trip to Beijing, China. Joe Biden later wrote a letter of recommendation for Li’s daughter’s college applications, Archer testified.

Archer further testified to House Oversight that Joe Biden attended a spring 2014 dinner with Russian oligarch Elena Baturina and a spring 2015 dinner with Burisma executive Vadim Pozharskyi while the firm was paying Hunter more than $80,000 a month to serve on its board.

Archer said Joe Biden met with Hunter Biden’s business associates via speakerphone on more than 20 occasions. He also testified to House Oversight that the Biden family “brand” protected Burisma and kept the firm in business. (RELATED: Devon Archer Appeared To Meet With Then-Secretary Of State Kerry Leading Up To Ukrainian Prosecutor’s Ouster)

The National Archives confirmed to @DailyCaller it possesses approximately 5,138 emails, 25 electronic filings and 200 pages of potential records related to Joe Biden’s aliases (via @reaganreese_ ) https://t.co/WvNOqlQfXg — James Lynch (@jameslynch32) August 29, 2023

Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson interviewed Archer after his testimony. Archer said it was “categorically false” to claim Joe Biden had no knowledge of his son’s business dealings.

“Then-Vice President Joe Biden abused Air Force Two by allowing his son to jet set around the world to sell ‘The Brand’ to enrich the Biden family,” Republican Kentucky Rep and House Oversight Chairman James Comer alleged. “This is yet another example of then-Vice President Biden abusing his public office for his family’s financial gain. There must be accountability for this abuse of taxpayer-funded resources. We fully expect the National Archives to provide this information to the Oversight Committee so that we can provide the transparency that Americans demand and deserve.”

House Oversight has released bank records showing the Biden family and its associates received more than $20 million in payments from Ukrainian, Russian, Chinese, Romanian and Kazakh business associates.

“The walls are closing in on the Biden Family due to consistent and diligent efforts by House Republicans who’ve followed the money, conducted meticulous interviews and hearings, and uncovered undeniable corruption,” Donalds said. “I am proud to partner with Chairman Comer on this latest undertaking to expose then Vice President Biden’s gross misuse of Air Force Two and Marine Two to benefit his family’s enterprise.”

“The American people deserve to know how much their former Vice President and current President abused his power to shake down foreign governments and enrich his family to the tune of millions of dollars.”

NARA did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment by the time of publication.

Henry Rodgers contributed to this report.