Burglar Group Breaks Into More Than 12 Homes And Steals Almost 10 Cars, Police Say

A gang of burglars who broke into more than 12 homes and stole almost 10 cars between June and August in New York City were still at large on Sunday, police said.

The burglars typically operate in teams of three or four and have ransacked residences in Whitestone, Bayside, Jamaica Estates, Holliswood, Manhattan Beach and Bay Ride, according to the New York Daily News.

Several cars were stolen from Queens and Brooklyn driveways within the three-month period, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Thieves Make Off With $300,000 After Distracting Armored Truck Driver)

The crime spree began on June 2 at a Point Crescent home, though the thieves left empty-handed after a confrontation with the homeowner. It was not until the third attempt on July 22 that the thieves successfully stole an Audi SUV and many other items from a Queens home at around 1:00 a.m., police said, according to the outlet.

Four thieves stole a BMW from another Queens home on July 23. A Range Rover SUV and a Porsche were stolen from a nearby Cambridge Road and Somerset Street the next day, New York Daily News reported. Other items stolen in July include jewelry, clothes and cash, cops said, per the outlet.

No more burglaries have occurred since Aug. 2, according to the outlet. Police recovered three stolen cars, including a BMW sedan, Mercedes Benz sedan and a Genesis sedan. However, the other vehicles remain missing.

New York City recorded a 21 percent overall increase in crime in 2022 over 2021 numbers. Violent crime surged about 15 percent, while property crimes went up 32 percent, according to data revealed in March by Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul.