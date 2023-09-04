‘That Was Free Speech’: Mika Brzezinski Cuts Off Scarborough To Defend Trump’s Election Outcome Denial

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski gave a quick defense of former President Donald Trump’s election outcome denial during Monday’s show.

A montage of presidential candidates conceding their races was played, juxtaposed to Trump claiming there was “fraud” in the 2020 race and talking about alleged election interference before claiming he won the 2020 election.

“We’re reminded what a dark chapter of American history Donald Trump is taking us through still, and we’re reminded of that because we see such extraordinary grace, goodness, decency, patriotism, love of country, from all of those other candidates,” host Joe Scarborough said in response.

“But that was free speech on Donald Trump’s part —” Brzezinski cut in. (RELATED: Jonathan Turley Calls Barring Trump From Ballot ‘The Single Most Dangerous Constitutional Theory’ Ever)

“Early on it was. Not as he was whipping people into a frenzy on January the sixth,” Scarborough said before welcoming a presidential historian on the show to discuss the transition of power.

The Biden administration charged Trump in August for his alleged connection to alleged attempts to interfere in the 2020 election and alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 riot. Prosecutors charged Trump with “Conspiracy to defraud the United States,” “Conspiracy to corruptly obstruct and impede the January 6 proceedings” and “A conspiracy against the right to vote and to have one’s vote counted.”