MSNBC Analyst Accuses Donald Trump Of ‘Inciting An Erection’

During a Wednesday panel, an MSNBC analyst accused former President Donald Trump of “inciting an erection.”

Elise Jordan, an analyst who served as an aide to former President George W. Bush, said Hunter Biden changing his plea to not guilty on Wednesday would enable Republicans to “deflect” attention away from criminal charges against the former president.

As she made her point, Jordan apparently intended to use the word “insurrection” but slipped up without appearing to notice.

“This is a huge gift to Donald Trump and Republicans because it gives them something to attack and deflect on all the charges surrounding Donald Trump and his various cases. He’s got charges of inciting an erection, from the Georgia election fraud, to what’s happening in New York and there’s so much there,” Jordan said. “And now, this just gives them Hunter Biden charges to pursue and to try to create some kind of equivalence between the two among voters. See, everyone does it. They want voters to think that.”

Trump potentially faces up to four separate indictments. He has already been indicted twice, once for allegedly falsifying business records as part of a hush money payment and again for allegedly mishandling classified documents at Mar-a-Lago residence. (RELATED: Judge Torches Hunter: ‘You Were Sober, So Why Didn’t You Pay Your Taxes?’)

On July 18, the former president said he received a “target letter” from Special Counsel Jack Smith about the investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, hinting at a future indictment. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is conducting a fourth criminal investigation into whether Trump attempted to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia by demanding Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger “find” the 11,780 votes he needed to win the state.

Hunter Biden pleaded guilty to an illegal gun charge and misdemeanor tax charges on June 20. During his court appearance, Judge Maryellen Noreik refused to agree to the plea deal after the prosecution and defense teams did not appear to agree on the scope of the immunity Biden would receive, specifically in relation to potential violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). After another round of negotiations between lawyers for both parties, the first son changed his plea to not guilty.