America Forced To Keep Eye On Potential Tropical Storm Just Days After Hurricane Idalia Rips Florida

Here we go again, Florida (and America at that).

As we approach the peak of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, another tropical depression or storm is likely to form over the next few days between Africa and the Caribbean Islands, according to The Weather Channel.

Currently, the system is over the far eastern Atlantic, with the disturbance being labeled a tropical wave — also known as an African easterly wave. Moving from east to west off Africa, these systems move into the Atlantic Ocean as seeds for both hurricanes and other tropical storms.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has slapped the disturbance with the name of Invest 95L, which is the naming convention used by the organization to track potential storms in the Atlantic that have an opportunity to form.

The system will likely transition into a tropical depression or storm during its journey from Africa to the Caribbean around the middle of the week, according to the majority of computer forecast models. If a tropical storm does develop, it will be given the name “Lee.”

Brand new model data coming in for Invest #95L. This system looks to get strong by late week, but will it have the chance to re-curve and stay out to sea? That’s the hope, and just about all global models show it. Let’s just keep eyes on em for consistency to build confidence pic.twitter.com/fpz5LU0w3T — Eric Burris (@EricBurrisWESH) September 4, 2023

Here’s what the legendary Jim Cantore had to say about the possible hurricane:

#invest95L is heading towards the Caribbean likely setting its sights on the northeastern part or open waters to the north. Most guidance has it a hurricane by day4 ramping it up as it moves through the MDR. This could be a big deal if it stays low and goes through the… pic.twitter.com/xXBBOA4lGd — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) September 3, 2023

Ultimately, it looks like this system is going to head north before it touches the United States…

Invest #95L still has a lot of uncertainty with the track of this system. A recurve out into the Atlantic still appears to be the more probable solution, at least for now.

But, the member error/spread is over 650mi! It’s still too early to be sold on a recurve right now.… pic.twitter.com/NGyjKTP8O1 — Weather Track US (@weathertrackus) September 4, 2023

…but we also know how unpredictable hurricanes and tropical storms can be.

Living in the South my entire life and being a Floridian for three years now, I’m very well aware of how hurricanes and storms can switch up on you, particularly the former. It’s like Hurricane Ian last year, when it was supposed to slam my region of the Big Bend in Florida, and then turned at the last minute to slam into the Tampa and Fort Myers areas.

Hell, here’s an even better example for you … Hurricane Elena back in 1985 with its wacky path:

I was a reporter for WTVT when Hurricane Elena was heading for landfall on the coast of Pinellas County. It did a complete loop and headed off west. pic.twitter.com/UdyAiZISfW — Colleen Hamilton 🟧 (@Colleen_ham1) August 30, 2023

Sure, it’s easy to view this thing as a nothing burger right now. All I’m saying is keep an eye on it. Even Jim Cantore said it could be a “big deal if it stays low.”

I know after my experience with Hurricane Idalia, being without power for five days, losing hundreds of dollars of frozen food, worrying about running out of water, having my roof nearly caved in from a giant tree falling on my house, dealing with the Sunshine State’s infamous humidity … oh yeah, you better believe I’m taking any potential hurricane near Florida seriously. Not that I wasn’t already, but you get what I mean. It’s amplified for me now.

Especially when whole places just down the road from me got completely leveled:

Hurricane Idalia laid Horseshoe Beach to waste.

The Dixie County town has seen hurricanes before. In 1993, what was supposed to be the storm of the century rolled through.

Herman Neeley has lived in Horseshoe Beach for 78 years. He says that storm could never compare to Idalia. pic.twitter.com/MH3wfyQqYt — Marie Edinger FOX 35 (@MarieEdinger) September 1, 2023

Idalia was an eye-opener — a massive one. (RELATED: Before-And-After Photos From Hurricane Idalia Are Mind-Blowing)

Just keep an eye on Invest 95L, America. Especially you, Florida.