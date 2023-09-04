‘I Don’t Want To F*cking Die’: Video Shows Washington State Deputy Narrowly Escaping Raging Wildfire

You talk about horrifying.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office in Washington State has released video that shows a deputy going through a forest that was completely set ablaze while evacuating nearby residents.

One of the responding police officers on the scene when the Aug. 18 fire sparked up on Oregon Road was Deputy Brittan Morgan. Morgan’s body camera footage shows him evacuating residents from the area as the fire was racing towards them and destroying homes in the process. Then, not knowing his cam was still rolling, Morgan got in his patrol car and drove through a literal “hell on Earth” — even the sheriff’s office described it that way.

At approximately 4:00 PM, Morgan was located in his assigned area attempting to evacuate locals. After speaking with one last person, who refused to leave, Morgan got back in his vehicle and started racing south on Jefferson Road towards Oregon Road. Then, he waited for his partner Deputy Nave and evacuees trying to flee, with the two following everybody else who was driving away from the fire after the fact.

Eventually, Morgan and Nave started driving through incredibly hellish flames, loaded sparks and thick smoke, while Morgan’s body camera was still on to record the outright terrifying scene.

WATCH: