REPORT: Police Arrest Ex-UFC Star Mayhem Miller For Allegedly Putting Fan In Chokehold

Jason “Mayhem” Miller, who is a former star in UFC and multiple other MMA promotions, was reportedly arrested in Los Angeles after allegedly choking a fan, according to TMZ.

Police sources told the media outlet that a fan walked up to Miller to tell him hello while they were at West Hollywood’s Sunset Marquis hotel Aug. 29. However, the exchange between the two “somehow” erupted into a verbal argument that ended with Miller allegedly putting the man in a chokehold.

After the fight was reportedly broken up by security, Miller reportedly left the scene prior to officers arriving, TMZ noted. The next day, the 42-year-old was arrested after returning to the Sunset Marquis.

Miller has since been released from custody, with an investigation into the incident’s surveillance footage still ongoing to see if he will be charged, according to TMZ.

This isn’t Miller’s first time dealing with legal problems.

Back in May, Miller was released from prison after spending a year behind bars.

His sentence was due to an incident from 2021, when Miller was accused of both residential burglary and car theft. The allegations in California arose while Miller was already on probation for a separate case involving domestic violence, according to the Orange County Register.

In 2019, Miller pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor violation of a protective stay-away order, as well as a felony vandalism charge after he destroyed his girlfriend’s property at her house, the outlet noted.

In 2017, he pleaded guilty to domestic violence against the same girlfriend, receiving a suspended sentence.

Another incident in 2014 saw Miller live-tweet a standoff with officers while being wanted, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Burglars Took $162,000 Worth Of Jewelry From Ciryl Gane’s Home While He Was In Middle Of Main Event UFC Fight: REPORT)

Miller has several other legal issues on his criminal record as well.

His MMA career lasted from 2004-16, fighting in multiple promotions including UFC and Strikeforce.

Miller’s lifetime record is 23-10 with one no-contest.