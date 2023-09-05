Bill Gates Just Bought A Whopping 1.7 Million Shares Of Anheuser-Busch: REPORT

If you needed another reason to hate Bud Light, here you go.

Bill Gates is putting some serious chips on the beer making a comeback after he bought a whopping 1.7 million shares of the anti-American brand’s umbrella company.

The 67-year-old Microsoft founder purchased the Anheuser-Busch shares through his Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust during 2023’s second quarter.

Gates’ newly-acquired shares have a market value of approximately $95 million, according to TipRanks.

The billionaire’s investment comes as A-B is still dealing with the pain from its disastrous partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Now there’s even more reason not to drink Bud Light! Bill Gates bets on Bud Light’s comeback as tech mogul buys 1.7MILLLION shares of disgraced brand’s parent company after Dylan Mulvaney partnership tanked valuehttps://t.co/bCuZF0DbYx pic.twitter.com/DzOYgz96qP — 🇺🇲Salty Texan (@texan_maga) September 5, 2023

Okay … definitely not drinking Bud Light ever again now (not that I was planning on it).

If you’re Anheuser-Busch, you’ve got to be hating this despite the amount of money that you’re getting. The Bill Gates name has always been a little toxic, but that really ratcheted up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

I mean, seriously, would you want your company attached to some weird ish like this?

If you’re wanting to see an outright collapse of Bud Light like yours truly, you gotta be loving this, because this doesn’t do anything but inject more poison into a brand that’s crumbling more and more with each passing day.

Bill Gates though? The pink sweater guy? HA! (RELATED: ‘No One Is Drinking That Anymore’: Bud Light’s New NFL Commercial Embarrassingly Backfires As Fans Roast Beer Company)

This is worse than Dylan Mulvaney from where I’m sitting.