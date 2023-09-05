Robbers Shoot, Kill Guard Outside Of Armored Vehicle Full Of Cash

An armored vehicle guard was shot to death Friday morning during a robbery in Dallas, Texas.

The late victim, 52-year-old David Ruback, was killed by gunfire while carrying out a cash delivery to a local business, according to a press release published Sunday by the Dallas Police Department (DPD.) As Ruback and his parter walked up to the front door, an unidentified suspect followed along and ultimately opened fire.

The shooting took place at around 9:30 a.m. at the 100 block of South Carroll Ave.

The suspect proceeded to take possession of the courier bag containing the cash that the business expected as part of the delivery. (RELATED: Thieves Make Off With $300,00 After Distracting Armed Truck Driver)

After securing the bag, the suspect reportedly drove off in a white Chevy Impala alongside another unknown suspect. The thieves’ vehicle has not yet been located by the DPD.

Photos released of suspects who killed armored car guard during attempted robbery in Dallas – https://t.co/b1xzjta1I4 — Private Officer (@privateofficer) September 4, 2023

Ruback was rushed to a local hospital, where he tragically passed away.

The Daily Caller reached out to the DPD for comment, as well as any updates.

DPD Public Information Officer Brian Martinez told the Caller that there are no new developments concerning this robbery-shooting at the time of publication and added that the department will reach out if any relevant updates become available. (RELATED: Store Robberies Surge Across The Country During Black Friday Weekend, One Officer Killed)

This is a developing story.