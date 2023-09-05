‘It’s Not Going To Stop Here’: Kash Patel Predicts Democrats Will Use ’17 Other Amendments’ To Block Trump From Ballot

Former Trump administration official Kash Patel predicted Democrats would make multiple efforts to block former President Donald Trump from the ballot using the 14th Amendment in 2024.

“If the prosecution had the evidence, especially this special counsel, to charge President Trump with such a crime, he would have done so,” Patel told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow. “They have not been shy about anything be it in New York, Atlanta, Miami or Washington, D.C.” (RELATED: Jonathan Turley Calls Barring Trump From Ballot ‘The Single Most Dangerous Constitutional Theory’ Ever)

An article by William Baude of the University of Chicago and Michael Stokes Paulsen of the University of St. Thomas suggests that Trump may be ineligible to run for president in 2024 due to his efforts to contest the 2020 election.

“This is the next iteration, if you recall, Larry, when we were in the White House together, the DoJ and FBI butted heads, came together and said let’s use 25th amendment and wiretap the deputy attorney general and have the director of FBI go in there to try to take out Donald Trump, a sitting duly elected president, with a deep state actor,” Patel continued, referencing an instance early in Trump’s presidency prior to Trump firing FBI director James Comey. “I think this is just the next iteration of these folks looking for media headlines and trying to say this is the next get Trump tactic.”

Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges during his Aug. 3 arraignment after special counsel Jack Smith secured a four-count indictment of Trump relating to his efforts to contest the results of the 2020 election. A grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia handed down indictments Aug, 14, charging Trump and other associates over Trump’s efforts to contest the 2020 election results in that state.

“Look, I’s not going to stop here. This is just the story of the month or the week,” Patel warned. “Once we get into the fall and the winter, they will be using 17 other amendments to try to remove Donald Trump from ballots, to have the state secretaries of state prohibit from his name being even on the ledger. These guys are never going to stop.”

A similar effort to disqualify then-Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina for allegedly supporting the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol building was revived by the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit in May 2022, according to the American Bar Association Journal. Cawthorn was defeated for reelection in a May 2022 primary.

