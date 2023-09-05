‘The View’ Co-Hosts Spends A Whole Minute Obsessing Over Trump’s Weight

“The View” co-hosts spent a whole minute of their season premiere on Tuesday obsessing over former President Donald Trump’s weight.

Trump surrendered at Fulton County Jail on Aug. 24 after being indicted on thirteen counts of allegedly attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. His arrest record lists his height as 6 feet 3 inches and his weight as 215 pounds.

The co-hosts could not wrap their heads around Trump weighing 215 pounds.

“He also lied about his weight,” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said during a discussion about Trump’s mugshot.

“He also lied about being 200—where is there a guy who is 215 pounds?” co-host Joy Behar asked the audience.

“Are there any two-hundred-and-fifteen pounders?” co-host Sunny Hostin pushed.

One of the show’s staffers then claimed to be 215 pounds and six foot five. (RELATED: Trump’s Weight And His ‘Strawberry Blonde’ Hair Consume ‘Morning Joe’ Hosts)

“Okay, so this is what Donald Trump says he looks like,” Griffin said.

“Donald Trump says he looks like Eddie, he does not look like Eddie,” Hostin said. “He does not look like Eddie, come on.”

“You’re 6’5 and 215 pounds?” Behar asked Eddie. “And how big is Trump?

“He’s allegedly 214 pounds,” Griffin said.

“No, no, no, that belly, are you kidding me? Are you kidding?” Behar said.

“It’s so ridiculous,” Hostin said.

Co-host Ana Navarro, who once said she is too fat to send nude pictures, added she wants no one to comment on the recorded weight on her driver’s license. Hostin claimed Trump’s driver’s license records the former president as being six-foot-two and 240 pounds and knew off the top of her head that the New York courts have him on record as being 240 pounds.

“So in the past five months, he’s gained an inch and he’s lost about thirty pounds,” she said.