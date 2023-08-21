Trump Says He Is Turning Himself Into Georgia Jail

Former President Donald Trump confirmed when he is turning himself into Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia in a Truth Social post Monday.

Trump is turning himself in Thursday to have his fingerprints and mugshot taken the week after a grand jury handed down a 13-count indictment. The former president, along with eighteen of his allies, has been accused of attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

The former president accused Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is overseeing the case, of conducting a “witch hunt” to interfere in the 2024 presidential election.

“Can you believe it? I’ll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED by a Radical Left District Attorney, Fani Willis, who is overseeing one of the greatest Murder and Violent Crime DISASTERS in American History,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. “In my case, the trip to Atlanta is not for “Murder,” but for making a PERFECT PHONE CALL! She campaigned, and is continuing to campaign, and raise money on, this WITCH HUNT. This is in strict coordination with Crooked Joe Biden’s DOJ. It is all about ELECTION INTERFERENCE!”

The charges in the indictment include violating Georgia’s racketeering law, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings and conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer. Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows are among the others charged. (RELATED: ‘You Used To Love Trump’: Attorney Alina Habba Pushes Back At Steve Doocy’s Confrontation About Georgia Indictment)

Georgia officials required that Trump turn himself in by Friday, August 25.

Trump faces three other indictments in New York City, Washington D.C. and Florida. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged the former president with 34 counts of falsifying business records to pay $130,000 in hush money to former porn actress Stormy Daniels.

U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith delivered Trump two indictments—one with 37-counts related to storing classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and another for allegedly attempting to overturn the 2020 election results on January 6, 2021.