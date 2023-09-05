Tropical Storm Lee Officially Forms In Atlantic, Expected To Become ‘Extremely Dangerous Hurricane’

Ahh … peak hurricane season is here!

That’s quite evident with another monster in the Atlantic Ocean, as Tropical Storm Lee has officially formed and is expected to be an “extremely dangerous hurricane” by the end of the week, according to an announcement Tuesday from the National Hurricane Center.

Lee’s center formed between Western Africa and the Windward Islands. The system was moving west-northwest Tuesday evening at 16 MPH, according to NHC. It was located around 1,315 miles east of the Lesser Antilles with maximum sustained winds of 45 MPH.

Tropical Storm Lee is “expected to rapidly intensify into an extremely dangerous hurricane by the weekend,” according to the National Hurricane Center.

5PM AST Sep 5: Tropical Storm #Lee expected to rapidly intensify into an extremely dangerous hurricane by the weekend. Stay up to date with the latest at https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ pic.twitter.com/uiYYCjKHG3 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 5, 2023

I was really hoping for a Hurricane Larry, but I guess Lee is cool too — eh. (RELATED: America Forced To Keep Eye On Potential Tropical Storm Just Days After Hurricane Idalia Rips Florida)

But on a serious note, it’s looking like this thing is going to be a big boy. Most models have it being a Category 4, though storm chaser Colin McCarthy has it being a potential Category 5.

Tropical Storm #Lee will likely become the first Category 5 hurricane in the Atlantic in 2023 this weekend as it explosively intensifies. Some hurricane models suggest the storm could reach historically strong levels (170+ mph) as it moves through a low wind shear environment… pic.twitter.com/Kip1XZkkwb — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) September 6, 2023

Luckily for the United States (and my fellow Floridians), it looks like it’s still going to veer north before it gets to us.

BREAKING: Tropical Storm Lee forms pic.twitter.com/IxMttXiHiZ — AccuWeather (@accuweather) September 5, 2023

Just keep an eye on this thing, America. We all know how unpredictable hurricanes are.