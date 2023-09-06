Bob Barker’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Bob Barker’s death certificate has confirmed that he died as a result of Alzheimer’s disease at the age of 99 on Aug. 26.

Barker had not publicly disclosed his battle with Alzheimer’s, but the death certificate verified that his death came “Years” after his Alzheimer’s diagnosis, TMZ reported Tuesday. It remains unclear how long the beloved game show host struggled with the disease before his passing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Price is Right: Barker (@tpirbarker)



Barker was a long-time advocate for PETA and worked hard to spread awareness about animal rights during his time in the spotlight. He was a vegan for well over four decades, and argued publicly that giving up meat could reduce the risk or brain disorders like Alzheimer’s, TMZ noted.

Barker suffered from other health issues over the past several years, including several falls that required medical attention, per the outlet. He fought back against multiple skin cancer diagnoses and was also hospitalized for issues with his back in 2018, according to TMZ.

Barker was best known for hosting CBS’s “The Price Is Right” and for maintaining a positive, encouraging attitude toward the contestants of the show. He began hosting the program in 1972 and stayed on until his retirement in 2007, according to NBC. (RELATED: REPORT: Raquel Welch Cause Of Death Revealed)

His fundraising efforts and donations to charity were a meaningful part of Barker’s life, and his contributions continued even after his death. The legendary talk show host left the majority of his estate to be divided up between 40 different animal rights organizations and military nonprofit groups, according to TMZ.