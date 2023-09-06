Fetterman Describes Possible Biden Impeachment As ‘Circlejerk On The Fringe Right’

Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman dared Republicans to go through with a possible impeachment against President Joe Biden, labeling it a “circlejerk,” Business Insider reported.

While speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Fetterman dismissed any worry about an impeachment against Biden, according to Business Insider. Fetterman pointed out how many times Trump had been impeached and indicted, adding that sometimes people need to “call their bullshit.”

“It would just be like a big circlejerk on the fringe right,” Fetterman told reporters through the use of voice-to-text technology.

“Go ahead and do it, I dare you,” Fetterman added, Business Insider reported. “If you’re gonna keep threatening it, then go ahead, just do it.”

Republican lawmakers such as Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert have advocated for impeaching Biden.

Boebert announced in June that she would be bringing forth impeachment articles against Biden, and forcing every member of Congress to vote. During Biden’s presidency, Greene has introduced five articles of impeachment against Biden. On Thursday, Greene announced that she would not vote on legislation related to government spending unless the House of Representatives launched an impeachment inquiry into Biden. (RELATED: ‘Fox & Friends’ Hosts Get Into Heated Exchange Over House GOP Allegedly ‘Slow-Walking’ Possible Biden Impeachment)

Similarly, Gaetz advocated for the impeachment of Biden on Tuesday, warning that they would be “forcing votes on impeachment” against Biden.

Initially, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy warned fellow House Republicans to not move forward with an impeachment against Biden. After whistleblowers from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) testified before the House Ways and Means Committee that the Department of Justice (DOJ) had allegedly slow-walked an investigation into Hunter Biden, McCarthy and several other GOP lawmakers called for an impeachment inquiry against Biden.

“Nobody would respect it. Everybody would know that it’s bullshit,” Fetterman told reporters of an impeachment against Biden, according to Business Insider. “It really would, it would diminish what impeachment really means.”