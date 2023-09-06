Jenni Hermoso Accuses Luis Rubiales Of Sexual Assault

Spanish national soccer player Jenni Hermoso filed a formal complaint against the President of Spain’s Soccer Federation, accusing him of sexual assault, after he allegedly kissed her without her consent, according to CBS News.

Luis Rubiales, who is now suspended, apparently kissed Hermoso on the lips after Spain’s 1-0 win over England in the Women’s World Cup on August 20, per CBS.

Rubiales insists the kiss was consensual, but Hermoso disagrees.

“I want to clarify that at no time did I consent to the kiss he gave me,” Hermoso reportedly said in a statement. “I do not tolerate my word being questioned, much less that words are invented that I have not said,” the statement said, according to Spanish outlet Marca.

Rubiales accused Hermoso of lying, and in an impassioned speech, refused to step down.

This is the remarkable moment that Rubiales keeps repeating “I will not resign”. Watch what happens next – the Spanish government will now move to remove this individual from his position of power. https://t.co/SCPsDClt7S — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) August 25, 2023

Days later FIFA, the governing body for international soccer, suspended Rubiales for 90 days, CBS reported.

Jorge Vilda, the Spanish Women’s Team’s coach and a close ally to Rubiales, was fired Tuesday despite just winning the World Cup, the Star Advertiser reported. (RELATED: Spanish FA President Luis Rubiales Grabs His Crotch, Kisses Jennifer Hermoso On The Lips After Spain’s World Cup Win)

Around 81 players, including all 23 members of the World Cup winning squad, are refusing to play for Spain again until Rubiales is gone, the BBC reported.

Rubiales for his part maintains his innocence. His mother even participated in a hunger strike to protest what she calls “unfair treatment” of her son.