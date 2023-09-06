Logan Paul’s Fiancée Reportedly Hits Dillon Danis With Lawsuit, Restraining Order: Paul-Danis Fight Could Be In Trouble

If this fight happens, I’m so in … but we might’ve just had a setback.

The constant online trolling Logan Paul’s fiancée, Nina Agdal, has been getting hit with by Dillon Danis has prompted her to sue Danis, as well as file a restraining order against him, TMZ reported Wednesday.

The outlet obtained Agdal’s lawsuit documents, in which Agdal alleges Danis posted “despicable” content about her over 250 times since the original announcement of the Paul-Danis fight earlier in the summer.

Agdal also claims she suffered humiliation, harm to her reputation and emotional distress, according to TMZ, alleging that one post from Danis even violated federal and state law. Agdal claims Danis put up a sexually explicit image of her that was from “a romantic encounter” 10 years ago.

Responding to the lawsuit, Danis took to Twitter to say, “Nina Adgel has filed a massive lawsuit against me. She filed a restraining order against me and is seeking prison time, so the fight is in jeopardy if I’m in jail. This is actually wild but I won’t stop fuck the system come get me. Logan Paul is a dead man walking.”

Nina Adgel has filed a massive lawsuit against me. She filed a restraining order against me and is seeking prison time, so the fight is in jeopardy if I’m in jail. This is actually wild but I won’t stop fuck the system come get me. Logan Paul is a dead man walking. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) September 6, 2023

I will provide more details when I can, but because it’s a federal case, I can’t at this time. P.S. fuck that hoe. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) September 6, 2023

Hol. Lee. Crap. (RELATED: REPORT: Police Arrest Ex-UFC Star Mayhem Miller For Allegedly Putting Fan In Chokehold)

Oct. 14 can’t get here fast enough — if the fight even happens at this point.