‘Shouldn’t Let It Happen Again’: Rand Paul Sounds The Alarm Over Return Of COVID Hysteria

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky warned that hysteria over COVID-19 was returning, citing the resumption of mask mandates.

Rosemary Hills Elementary School in Montgomery County, Maryland, imposed a mask mandate for certain students Tuesday, citing the presence of COVID-19 cases in a letter sent to parents. Paul addressed the trend of schools reimposing mandates, warning that many left-wing politicians were eager to impose more strict COVID-19 restrictions.

“We need to get over ourselves, leave these kids alone, and those who are vulnerable, those older, immuno-compromised, take special precautions for them but the young and healthy, let’s leave them the hell alone,” Paul told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow. (RELATED: ‘Sacrificing Children On The Altar Of COVID-19’: ‘Outnumbered’ Panel Reacts To Return Of Mask Mandates)

Paul took aim at Dr. Anthony Fauci, who retired as chief medical advisor to President Biden in November. The two men clashed multiple times over COVID-19, including the origins of the virus.

WATCH:



“Even our buddy Anthony Fauci now admits for the public at large, masks don’t work. He still has the crazy notion, individually they work, but they don’t work for large groups,” Paul said. “They did not work to change the transmission of virus. One thing we know the masks did and the lockdowns did, was hurt children, and took away from children the opportunity to learn in school so we shouldn’t let it happen again. We should get away from any kind of mandates with masks, but with mandatory vaccines for kids, because we now know no healthy children died from this.”

Paul also took aim at those who bemoaned the number of unvaccinated people.

“Frankly people are pretty smart and Fauci and the others never got this. Oh, not enough people have been vaccinated. That’s a lie,” Paul said. “Over age 65, 97% of people got vaccinated. Under age 20, less than 10% got vaccinated. People are smart. They knew who was dying from the virus and who was subject to it and who was vulnerable. The vulnerable people got vaccinated. The not so vulnerable people said get away from me, Dr. Fauci.”

“The thing is, that’s what happens with freedom. People do make their decisions, but it is the difference between conservatives and liberals,” Paul added. “We respect people to make their own decisions. Liberals think the American public is too stupid, they need a czar, an Anthony Fauci to tell them what to do.”

