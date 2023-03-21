‘Talk To The Real Scientists’: Rand Paul Rips Fauci’s Latest Explanation For COVID-19’s Origins

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky ripped Dr. Anthony Fauci Tuesday over his explanations on the origins of COVID-19, calling him “biased.”

“The people of America should realize the people that say it did not come from a lab are self-interested. Tony Fauci approved and gave money to the lab in Wuhan,” Paul told “America Reports” co-host Sandra Smith. “He’s always going to deny it came from the lab because it comes back to his reputation for having the incredibly poor judgment to send money to Wuhan.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Rand Paul Demands NIH Preserve All Documents, Communications In Fauci’s Possession)

The State Department’s Global Engagement Center (GEC) flagged Twitter accounts that speculated that the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic stemmed from a leak from a laboratory, according to documents provided to journalist Matt Taibbi.

WATCH:

“Same for the CDC, and they have all been hand-picked by him over decades, so really these, you know, the machinery of government over there is biased and they are never going to admit to this,” Paul said. “But if you talk to the real scientists, there’s dozens and dozens of virologists now who have come to the conclusion it came from the lab also.”

Paul also criticized President Joe Biden and Democrats in the Senate for not releasing information on the origins of the virus. Biden signed legislation to declassify intelligence on COVID-19 origins Monday.

“We had a unanimous vote in the Senate, a unanimous vote in the house, and then President Biden signed it and when he signed it said. ‘Yeah, I’ll give you the information as long as I determine that it’s not going to hurt our national security,’ which is concerning that he’s already putting a caveat on how much he’s going to give us,” Paul said. “I can also tell you that much of the information I’m asking for is unclassified already. I have 30 letters to eight different government agencies, so far I have no Democrats signing on to help me get any of this information.”

“I have approached four Democrat chairmen and most of the information is unclassified but they refuse to give it,” Paul said. “This is a real problem, and look, a million Americans died and we have no investigations into the origin, even though the FBI, the Department of Energy, and others and investigation over a year-long investigation by the health committee came to the same conclusion that in all likelihood it came from a lab in China.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.