Mysterious 50-Foot Creature Caught On Video, Drawing Comparisons To Legendary Loch Ness Monster

Maybe Chinese dragons are real…

A tourist in China is claiming that she caught a 50-foot-long silver “monster” on video after it breached the water surface of a lake that is rumored to be the home of a mysterious creature that’s compared to the legendary Loch Ness monster.

Ms. Li, a woman from Shanghai, is claiming that she came across the beast while paying a visit Aug. 31 to Lake Tianchi, which is translated to “Heavenly Lake” — located in northwestern China in the Xinjiang Region.

At around 4:00 PM local time, Li said she was walking along the lakeshore when she all of a sudden heard what she originally thought was a fish splashing in the water. When she looked towards the lake, that’s when she spotted the alleged monster that was around 600 feet away from her.

Cellphone footage recorded by Li shows the alpine lake’s still surface being disrupted by something that was swimming under the water, causing ripples and waves in the process while moving fast. Nearly 10 seconds later, the lake eerily returned to being still, according to Li.

WATCH:

We could legitimately have a mystery here, ladies and gentlemen. It’s hard to tell what we’re dealing with.

Even the lake staff had no idea what was swimming in the water. I know me personally, I’m either riding with a Chinese Loch Ness Dragon (that’s probably a huge snake) or just simply a strange phenomenon with H2O. Either way, it’s pretty weird, but I’m so hoping for the former.

And apparently, this isn’t the first time that a creature like this has been reported at this lake, so the way I’m seeing it, we could totally be looking at a situation where we discover that the mythical Chinese dragon is actually real — and who doesn’t love a Chinese dragon (minus the communist ones)? (RELATED: ‘Unexplained’ Video And ‘Bizarre’ Sounds Discovered In Hunt For Loch Ness Monster)

I need to take a trip to Lake Tianchi, it’s time to get my hunt on.