Nick Bosa Now The Highest-Paid Defensive Player In NFL History After Signing $170 Million Extension With 49ers: REPORT

Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during the fourth quarter in the game against the Washington Commanders at Levi's Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Andrew Powell Contributor
Nick Bosa got that bag!

The San Francisco 49ers and superstar defensive end Nick Bosa have agreed on a five-year, $170 million contract extension that will make him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history, according to a Wednesday report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

ESPN is also reporting that $122.5 million of the extension is guaranteed.

When compared with other defensive players, Bosa’s $34 million salary eclipses the $31.7 million that Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald unlocked. The guaranteed $122.5 million figure also beats out the $80 million mark that Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt achieved.

Bosa’s extension comes before the Sept. 10 regular season-opener when the Niners take on the Steelers, meaning he could be available to play for San Francisco.

It took 43 days after training camp opened for the 49ers and Bosa to get the extension done.

I’m always happy to see somebody get their money, and Nick Bosa is no exception.

Yeah, it took a little bit longer than we all (including Bosa and the Niners) anticipated, but hey … that’s the nature of the business. And regardless of how it got done, it got done. And now, my man is living good and getting paid. (RELATED: Joe Montana Sues San Francisco After Claiming Home Flooded With Sewage Due To Bad Infrastructure: REPORT)

It must be nice. Go ahead and roll the Wiz song, because it’s just tradition at this point every time I write one of these big balla contract blogs.

Congratulations, Nick! Much deserved!