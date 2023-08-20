One Guy Left A Bloody Mess After Massive Brawl Erupts Between San Francisco 49ers Fans

God, everybody looks so idiotic here.

Saturday’s NFL preseason game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Denver Broncos at Levi’s Stadium included a massive brawl in the stands, with several Niners fans scrapping it out and one being left a complete bloody mess, video of the incident shows.

It’s unknown why the fight erupted, but at least three people were seen at the start of the video throwing punches.

Going by the clip, one San Francisco fan wearing a Steve Young jersey and another wearing a Jerry Rice jersey were involved. One of the pair ran off, however, leaving the other in the Rice jersey and an individual wearing a white shirt throwing blows at each other.

A minimum of three children were right in front of the brawl.

Things were eventually broken up by security, but the aftermath of the fight left the man in the white shirt bloodied and with a ripped collar after being thrashed by the Rice jersey-wearer.

WATCH:

HUGE FIGHT breaks out in stands of 49ers vs Broncos 🫣 pic.twitter.com/Szer6w5D6j — Brad (@Graham_SFN) August 20, 2023

Just idiots being idiots.

And what’s up with the 49ers-on-49ers violence?

If I was a fan of the Niners — and I certainly am not — this would make me feel uneasy heading into the new season. Football is one of those sports where superstitions and bad juju is definitely a thing. I think we would all agree on that with the crazy ish we’ve seen in the NFL throughout the years: some teams can always be bad — the Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, New York Jets and my Miami Dolphins are four solid examples.

I’m just sayin’ … fan-on-fan violence has to create some kind of bad juju with your franchise. (RELATED: Video Shows Saints’ Jimmy Graham Running From Security After Medical Episode)

Mentally prepare yourselves, 49ers fans, because I’m telling you … it’s coming.