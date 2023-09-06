ROOKE: We Need To Normalize Slut-Shaming Again

Young girls are growing up in a time where love and beauty are confused for sexual gratification. Rather than dream of their future husband and four children, they post videos dancing to songs about orgies. These girls have no idea what the lyrics mean, but all their favorite people are participating, so they do too.

It is the same when puberty hits like a ton of bricks.

Overnight, they notice that boys and men change how they look at them. These girls are confused and nervous about the new attention and will naturally look for other women as role models. It’s easier to navigate the new playing field when you have virtuous women around you to guide your decisions or even celebrities who hold themselves to a certain standard in public that can be emulated. That’s not what is happening anymore.

audrey hepburn for vogue feb 1959 // grace kelly for vogue april 1962 pic.twitter.com/eeBfPEOW5K — audrey hepburn enthusiast (@darylandfilms) February 18, 2023

The best modern women have to offer is Doja Cat invoking demons and Cardi B bragging about how she lured men with the promise of sex before drugging and robbing them.

Cardi b “a hoe never gets cold” is an iconic vine. https://t.co/cwmzmTl3m3 pic.twitter.com/dip6XSUGMq — Benny Bey Heated (@iShotWakaFlocka) September 5, 2023

this doja cat era will never be forgotten, what do you think about demons? pic.twitter.com/wqTJ3K97Lu — songs that changed history (@iconiksongs) September 1, 2023

With no female guidelines to follow, these girls will look to men. They’ll watch what men find funny, attractive, repulsive, etc., and use the data to model themselves as a suitable mate. Unfortunately, modern men have just as little to offer these girls as their counterparts. What are these girls to think other than that men find slutty women attractive after witnessing them spend their days lusting after Instagram models, subscribing to OnlyFans accounts, and consuming copious amounts of porn?

We should ask ourselves why we see the women being shamed but not the men. This is a problem. — The Mrs (@igarglewithfire) September 4, 2023

Our oversexualized society has warped the idea of feminine sexuality. The vapid hook-up culture is constantly pushed over love and marriage, leading women to believe that casual sex has no consequences. Almost no mainstream voices tell them there is another way to live that doesn’t involve sexualizing themselves for the enjoyment of strangers. Movies, music, and influencers are all selling women the same narrative – saving yourself for marriage is not a realistic goal. (ROOKE: Selfish Delusions About Purity Lead Men And Women Down A Lonely Rabbit Hole)

Not only are women incapable of containing their sexual urges, but men would never date a virgin even if they were. Instead, they encourage women to have sex with every Tom, Dick, and Harry in the bedroom until they find the right fit. Then, when men are done consuming these women like an all-you-can-eat buffet, society laughs and calls them used.

The cycle must stop. The women led into porn and OnlyFans don’t need to be mocked or denigrated. They need to be redeemed. Society, as a whole, needs to be “slut” shamed into caring about how we hold ourselves around the next generation of women. If not, we risk allowing them to join the others who have been oversexed and unloved.

There is an opportunity to show young girls that a different life is available to them. Life does not have to be marred by one-night stands. Good and honorable men are out there looking for the same in a wife.

We can teach them to be virtuous women by demanding high standards in our approach to sex and marriage — and it starts with simple things, like how we dress.

Mary Rooke is a reporter at the Daily Caller.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller.