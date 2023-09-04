ROOKE: Blaming Feminism Is Cope For Men Who Traded Masculinity For The Mirage Of Free Love

It’s easy to look at wild-eyed feminists screaming about the compassion of abortion rights and paint them as the cause of society’s issues. But while the concept of human dignity is undoubtedly lost on them, feminists didn’t initiate the Western World’s current power dynamic. Men lost the Battle of the Sexes with an own goal.

Radical feminists were pushing the idea of “voluntary motherhood,” where someone could choose abortion if she didn’t want the consequence of premarital sex, long before the age of Free Love. But it wasn’t until the widespread acceptance of contraception and abortion in the 60s and 70s that men chose complacency over guardianship and unwittingly traded their most valuable asset — masculinity — for the promise of casual sex.

They should have known better than to make a deal with the Devil without reading the fine print. Of course, the “liberation” of women from the aftereffect of sex (children) would result in men going from masters of the universe to apologizing for their existence. It’s what happens when you snuff out your legacy without a second thought.

As intoxicating as it is to dream of a time where sex could be without consequences, it is the job of men as society’s protectors to maintain discipline. Men and women were created to be the balance of one another. Men are society’s guardians, and women are its nurturers. If women are pushing for Free Love and child murder, it’s incumbent on men to force them out of their selfish delusions. In return for being society’s champions, men receive power, honor, and duty.

Instead of being the voice of reason, men like Dr. Étienne-Émile Baulieu worked tirelessly on creating the pharmaceutical answer to ending life in a way easier to market to polite society than the gruesome reality of surgical abortion. Even hormonal contraception wasn’t a miracle for women’s reproductive health. Birth control has terrible side effects, like devastating infertility and suicidal depression.

However, we’re now seeing more women and physicians coming forward than ever before to reveal the many dangerous side effects of this pill that almost none of us were even warned about when prescribed it. — Evie Magazine (@Evie_Magazine) April 12, 2023

When women needed men to be resilient enough to prevent them from fulfilling their self-obsessed desires, they found men on their knees, begging to surrender. It’s not that women are feral creatures needing taming, but rather that they were pushing for a movement that ensured mutual destruction and needed to be stopped. (ROOKE: Where Did All The Good Men Go?)

Free Love erases the need for the family unit, depriving society of its natural order that allows men to be masculine and women to be feminine. Our culture is in desperate need of protective men. Cities are chaotic, schools are abuse factories and the U.S. government is financing it. Most days, it feels like there is no safe place for families. Men need a mission that forces them to no longer live for themselves, and there is no greater purpose to drive men to greatness than family. Without the family as the head of the societal hierarchy, men and women stay in a cycle of self-obsession, constantly feeding the rise of sexual pleasure as the highest need.

Men need strong women with conviction to keep them honorable in the same way women yearn for masculinity that will guard and guide them. Free Love offers men access to instant sexual gratification, but at the end of the day, it’s wasted energy. The Family is the only structure that provides stable, loyal love — the kind that wars are fought to protect.

Without duty, men become addicted to escapism like porn and video games because the reality of their vapid life is hard to stomach. Men of the Free Love age allowed the worst of women to gain mob rule, auctioning off the future of their family legacy for fleeting sex. Instead of admitting they failed society as watchmen, they blame feminism for the decline of masculinity in society. Admittedly, it is easy to do because feminists are rabid and obsessed with demonizing traditional life. Still, using them as a catchall for answering, “Where did all the strong men go?” hardly places blame where it’s due.

Every generation of men has a choice on where their priorities will lie. For several generations in America, men decided to close their eyes to the destruction of the family and enjoy the pleasure. It doesn’t have to be this way. Men have the choice to protect society or continue to uphold the mob. If we have any hope for future generations, we should demand men take up the yoke of leadership again because defending the Family leads to lasting legacies. Only then will men once again be able to echo the words of J.R.R. Tolkien’s character Faramir: “I do not love the bright sword for its sharpness, nor the arrow for its swiftness, nor the warrior for his glory. I love only that which they defend.”