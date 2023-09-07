‘You’re Gonna Get Shot’: Video Shows Tense, 4-Hour Long Standoff As Theft Suspect Returns Fire From Behind Dumpster

Police in Oklahoma released bodycam footage of a four-hour standoff last Friday between officers and a male theft suspect who fired a shot from his hideout behind a dumpster, according to local reports.

Sand Springs police officers responding to a larceny call at a local Walmart spotted the suspect, who fled towards a parking lot and hid behind a dumpster, according to a statement from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

“Hey, stop,” one of the officers called. “Get down. Get down now!” the officer added, per the video published by Tulsa World.

The suspect climbed down and hid behind a dumpster.

“Show me your hands. Show me your fucking hands now. Show me your hands or you’re gonna get shot,” the officer said. The officer noticed that the suspect cocked a gun, prompting the officer to change position and report over the radio.

“You’re gonna get shot,” the officer called. (RELATED: Man Jumps Out Of His Truck To Utterly Flatten Suspect Running From Police)

The suspect then fired a shot, according to the footage.

“Drop the fucking gun now!” the officer yelled.

Backup arrived and surrounded the suspect’s hideout as the officer repeated orders for the suspect to drop the weapon and raise his hands.

The suspect raised one hand. “He shot up in the air,” the officer who fired reported to another officer, adding, “he’s crying.”

More orders for the suspect to raise both hands up followed. Moments later, the suspect spoke and the officer reported, “he said he’s gonna blow his head off, he said he’s gonna blow it.”

“Come on man, put your hands up, don’t make us shoot you, man, please!

“We’ll help you, we can help you!”

A negotiator then engaged the suspect, who gave his first name as John.

“Just crawl out slowly for us, partner, we’ll get you help but we need you to crawl out,” he said.

The suspect, formally identified as 32-year-old Nathan Burks, surrendered and was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on several charges including assault with a dangerous weapon and larceny, per the statement.