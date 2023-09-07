REPORT: Russian Priest Trains Kids To Fly War Drones At Church School

A Russian priest started training children how to fly unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for combat at a Krasnodar Krai church school in classes that began on Sept. 1, according to a report Thursday.

Igor Biryukov explained to Russian news outlet Lenta that his high school students will participate in a “basic military training” program teaching them how to fly the drones with the help of technical simulators, according to Newsweek. Students will also learn 3D design and programming, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Alleged Ukrainian Drones Strike Moscow Financial District)

Russia hires priest to train kids to fly combat drones at church school https://t.co/tgEFlrVUJl — Newsweek (@Newsweek) September 7, 2023

The school, located in the city of Prochnookopskaya, is open to children of parishioners following the announcement of UAV operation as part of the curriculum, the outlet reported. The program will teach students the fundamentals of “terrain reconnaissance and enemy unmanned aerial vehicle combat methods,” Russia’s First Deputy Minister of Defense Ruslan Tsalikiv said in a statement, according to Newsweek.

“So far we have five laptops for general practice and three laptops for drone practice,” Biryukov reportedly said. “There is also a fleet of drones. But our logistics will improve as donations come in. We intend to improve our inventory. The amount of hardware will also expand. I think that in the future we will acquire the so-called all-terrain drones.”

In February 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine after announcing “a special military operation in the Donbas.” Iran sent several drones, including UAVs, to Russia in July 2022.