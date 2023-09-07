Travis Barker Addresses Family Emergency, Announces Tour Will Resume

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker updated fans on his family emergency Wednesday and announced the band’s tour will resume later in the week.

Barker shared the update with his 1.5 million Twitter followers, after the band abruptly halted its European tour Friday. Blink-182 said in its announcement that Barker had to fly home to take care of an emergency, but did not provide any other information. Barker’s wife, Kourtney Kardashian, later revealed she had to undergo “urgent fetal surgery” to save the life of their unborn child.

God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I'm so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday.

“God is great,” Barker wrote to his fans. “I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well.”

He ended his personal message with a note to fans and ticket holders for upcoming Blink-182 concerts.

“I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday,” Barker said.

Kardashian shared more details about her medical emergency Wednesday on Instagram.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock,” she said. (RELATED: Bruce Springsteen Reveals Medical Diagnosis, Cancels All September Tour Dates)

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear,” Kardashian continued.

She shared her feelings of deep gratitude after the pregnancy scare.

“Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing,” she wrote.