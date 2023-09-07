Bruce Springsteen Reveals Medical Diagnosis, Cancels All September Tour Dates

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band postponed all their September tour dates Tuesday after notifying fans that Springsteen has been suffering from peptic ulcer disease.

The band released a statement to social media Tuesday evening in a series of tweets. “Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have postponed all performances currently scheduled for September 2023, beginning with tomorrow’s show scheduled for the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y.,” they said.

They went on to explain the reason for canceling a month’s worth of tour dates by shedding more light on Springsteen’s health issues.

“Mr. Springsteen is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease and the decision of his medical advisors is that he should postpone the remainder of his September shows,” they wrote.

That was followed by an apology to their fans and a promise to return to the live stage.

“Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows,” they said.

“First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some,” they wrote to Twitter.

"Thank you for your understanding and support. We've been having a blast at our U.S. shows and we're looking forward to more great times. We'll be back soon."

Springsteen initially canceled his Philadelphia concert just hours ahead of his first two performances at Citizens Bank Park, on Aug. 16. He canceled concerts scheduled for the 16th and 18th at that time.

Fans and loyal followers have expressed an outpouring of support for the legendary singer on social media, with many fans taking a moment to wish Springsteen a full and speedy recovery. There has been no word on whether or not any additional dates will be affected.