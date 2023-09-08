‘California Is A Sh*t Show’: Left-Wing Media Star Ana Kasparian Dunks On Democrats For ‘Propping Up’ Gavin Newsom

“The Young Turks” co-host Ana Kasparian poured cold water on Democrats “propping up” Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom as a future presidential candidate.

Kasparian said California has devolved into a “shit show” under Newsom’s watch and criticized the Democratic Party for supporting “failed figures.” The “Young Turks” star has been vocally critical of the political left for pushing identity politics and for describing a woman as a “birthing person.”

“California is *without question* a shit show under Newsom. But I guess propping up proven failures is what the Democratic party excels at these days,” Kasparian tweeted Friday.

Homelessness and crime have surged in California’s major cities under Newsom’s governorship. San Francisco, once a revered city in the U.S., has more than 7,700 homeless residents and pours $160 million on a yearly basis into permanent housing programs to shelter them. (RELATED: ‘Young Turks’ Star Ana Kasparian Slams Liberals Using ‘Birthing Person’ To Describe A Woman)

City officials in San Francisco reportedly recommended that government employees work from home for safety purposes. Residents have reportedly complained of the inconveniences brought forth by the large homeless population, among them being defecation, harassment, open-air drug use, frequent car break-ins and theft.

Lawmakers, business owners and residents expressed outrage over a new policy passed in August that bars homeless people from being arrested for blocking the street.

Crime has skyrocketed throughout the state, particularly in retail stores. Top retailers such as Whole Foods, T-Mobile and Nordstrom have fled San Francisco under the watch of Newsom, Democratic Mayor London Breed and District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.

The economy, taxes and cost of living have forced Californias to flee the state in record numbers. Since 2010, California has lost 1.9 million domestic migrants in total and has seen its population drop.

The state’s energy policies have strained the grid and risked rolling blackouts. In 2020, the state’s energy system operator, California Independent System Operator (CAISO), issued a state of emergency for the first time in twenty years which allows the state to issue rotating outages due to the high power demands.

The state also has the highest income tax rate in the U.S., according to TurboTax. Californians voted to reject a measure that intended to raise taxes on the wealthy and incentivize low-income people to buy electric vehicles in Sept. 2022, a measure in which Newsom opposed.

California additionally has the nation’s third-highest cost of living at 142.2, and its transportation costs are the second-highest in the U.S., according to the World Population Review.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visited San Francisco in July and accused Newsom of allowing for a drug, crime and homeless crisis to occur throughout the state. Newsom and the Florida governor agreed to participate in a debate moderated by Fox News anchor Sean Hannity.