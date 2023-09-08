House Oversight Demands DOJ Explain ‘List’ Of Women ‘Sexually Exploited’ By Hunter Biden

The House Oversight Committee demanded in a Friday letter the Department of Justice (DOJ) explain its “compiled list” of women Hunter Biden allegedly “sexually exploited.”

Republican Reps. James Comer of Kentucky and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia accused the DOJ in July of failing to aid prostitutes Hunter Biden allegedly sexually exploited. Comer and Greene are calling on the DOJ again to provide all information on how the staff handled Hunter Biden’s alleged victims. (RELATED: ‘Focus On Donald Trump’: GOP Reps Say Biden Probe Reveals ‘Serious Problems’ At DOJ)

“It is unclear to the Committee as to why you both made the alarming decision to ignore our original request,” the letter states. “This conduct is unprofessional and concerning given your leadership roles at DOJ. Considering the seriousness of this obstructive behavior, we request information as to whether anyone advised you not to respond to our inquiry, including any Department employee at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware, DOJ Office of Legislative Affairs (OLA), Main Justice, or the White House.”

Greene displayed images of Hunter Biden with prostitutes during a July House Oversight Committee hearing which featured testimonies from IRS whistleblowers who claimed there was interference with the DOJ investigation into Biden. The images Greene showed depicted Hunter Biden performing several sex acts with the prostitutes.

The photos shown at the hearing were blurred out by outlets such as Fox News because of their graphic nature. Greene questioned the whistleblowers about one victim who was allegedly paid through the law firm that she worked at for her alleged prostitution services.

Hunter Biden pled not guilty in July to two tax misdemeanors after his plea deal and diversion agreement collapsed because of scrutiny from U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika. The scrutiny led to a disagreement between Hunter Biden’s legal team and the DOJ.

The DOJ told the House Judiciary Committee in August it would not comply with subpoenas for two FBI agents who were a part of the committee’s investigation into IRS whistleblower testimony allegedly showing the DOJ gave Hunter Biden special treatment in its investigation for alleged tax and gun crimes.

“In light of DOJ’s refusal to communicate in a meaningful way with the Committee, we have great skepticism that DOJ has been adequately communicating with crime victims,” the Friday letter states. “Considering DOJ’s public campaign purporting its commitment to prosecuting human trafficking and other sexual exploitation crimes, DOJ should respond to Congressional requests related to this issue in a timely and thorough manner.”