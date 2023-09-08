‘Take A Chance With That Meat Patty’: Man Allegedly Beat Woman With Milk Crate After Calling Her Fat

A man allegedly beat a woman with a milk crate at a Florida 7-Eleven as banter between them soured, a local news outlet reported Thursday.

Kirk Francis Russell, 65, of Lauderdale Lakes, was arrested and charged with felony battery Tuesday for the July 28, 2022 incident at Hallandale Beach, Broward County, WPLG Local 10 News reported.

Russell reportedly complained to the 7-Eleven cashier that the chicken he had selected was hard, according to the report. The cashier jokingly rejoined that Russell was hurting her feelings with the complaint, causing Russell to apologize, the outlet reported.

The cashier then directed Russell’s attention to a beef patty as an alternative. Just then, Russell’s eventual alleged victim jokingly chimed in, “Oh, oh, you’re gonna have to take a chance with that meat patty,” the outlet reported.

“As fat as you are, you should know how everything tastes,” Russell replied, per the news report.

“OK a**hole,” the woman reportedly replied.

“Why are you calling out my name?” Russell then asked.

“You called me fat, I’m calling you a–hole. Even Steven,” the woman reportedly replied.

An altercation ensued and Russell left, reportedly saying he was going to drop off groceries at his mother’s house, after which he would return to fight the woman. The woman finished her shopping and stepped out to find Russell allegedly wielding a milk crate and yelling, “Let’s fight.” (RELATED: Horrifying Video Shows Attacker Beating Woman With Her Own Cane More Than 50 Times)

HE DID WHAT? Police say a Broward man called a woman “fat” after she joked about the quality of 7-Eleven’s beef patties. According to police, a subsequent war of words led to a bizarre beating. https://t.co/ZQNNuc8Tdr — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) September 7, 2023

“Are you going to fight a girl?” the woman reportedly asked, to which Russell replied that he did not care.

Russell then allegedly hit the woman with the crate, repeating the act as he reportedly got inflamed by the woman’s response of cursing out of the pain. Russell left before the police arrived, leaving the woman with a fracture to her wrist, a bruise on her arm, and a lump on her forehead, the report noted.

An arrest search conducted on the Broward Sheriff’s Office’s website using Russell’s name yielded no record at the time of publication.