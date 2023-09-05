Horrifying Video Shows Attacker Beating Woman With Her Own Cane More Than 50 Times

Video footage shot early Friday morning shows a woman getting relentlessly beaten with her own cane by a male attacker in New York City.

The violent skirmish between the 60-year-old woman and the much younger unnamed suspect took place at the West 116 St. and Lenox Ave subway station in Harlem at around 3:00 a.m. Friday, the NYPD told the New York Post. The man is seen barreling toward the elderly woman wielding an umbrella as a weapon, forcing the woman to employ her cane defensively. Once the woman fell down, the suspect took the woman’s cane, using it to beat her with it more than 50 times over.

But he didn’t stop there.

WATCH:

This is a very disturbing video that happened at the NYC MTA. Notice how no one helped this woman but took time out to video the assault. Has Society been desensitized to assist?🤔#rideatyourownrisk #nycmta #mta #mtainfo ⁦@GovKathyHochul⁩ ⁦⁦@NYDailyNews⁩ ⁦#nys pic.twitter.com/hJH1LVshoe — Jonathan Eli (@EJonatha4766004) September 3, 2023

The elderly woman sustained dozens of strikes to her cranium, abdomen, lower body, arms, legs and back up to the point that the wooden walking aid was broken in half. (RELATED: Elderly NYC Cab Driver Beaten By Group Of Five)

Even after the cane was cut in two, the man carried on with the attack via his fists.

He proceeded to punch the 60-year-old in the head again and again.

During the recorded attack, at certain points, the attacker’s pants sagged, exposing his buttocks. Throughout the duration of the recording, not one Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) staffer, transit officer, nor bystander brought themselves to try to break up the attack. (RELATED: Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg Admits NYC Subway Crime Makes Him Nervous)

Man strikes 60-year-old woman more than 50 times at Harlem subway station. Animal deserves to be put to death for this https://t.co/7kqlonuziK — Mike Ponti (@PontiMike) September 5, 2023

By the end of the recording, the man is seen finishing off the assault by dishing out a series of kicks to the immobilized woman’s head.

By the time NYPD officers turned up at the Harlem station in response to a 9-1-1 call reporting the incident at approximately 3:30 a.m., the suspect had already fled the scene. (RELATED: Video Captures Brutal Murder At Harlem Smoke Shop)

First responders proceeded to rush the 60-year-old to a local hospital for emergency treatment. The victim is “thought to be in stable condition,” the outlet noted.

City police told the Post that the victim testified that she and the suspect had never met previously.

An NYPD investigation into the matter is ongoing.

The search for the suspect remains at large.