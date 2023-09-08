EXCLUSIVE: Gov. Sarah Sanders Calls For Special Session To Introduce Legislation On Vaccine Mandates, Tax Cuts

Republican Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders called for a special session Friday to introduce legislation focusing on tax cuts, updating the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the legislation, which will be filed Friday afternoon.

“Acting under the authority vested in me as Governor of the State of Arkansas, do hereby call an Extraordinary Session of the General Assembly to convene in Little Rock on September 11, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., and I do hereby specify that the General Assembly is convened in such Session to consider, and if so advised, enact laws for the following purposes,” Sanders said in a statement announcing the special session. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Introduces Executive Order Combatting CRT On First Day In Office)

“When I took this office, I promised to limit the growth of government before government could limit the growth of liberty,” Sanders told the Caller before calling for the special session. “To achieve that, today I am calling a special session of the legislature, beginning next Monday, focused on three things: cutting taxes, streamlining state government, and protecting our freedom.”

In April, Sanders outlined her accomplishments in her first session as governor and shared what she hopes to focus on during the next session in an exclusive interview with the Caller. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders To Sign Executive Order Promoting Hunting, Fishing)

Sanders discussed her actions on a number of issues she believes are most important to the people of Arkansas, such as education reform, tax cuts, fighting crime and growing the state’s outdoor economy. She also laid out what people can expect from the next Arkansas legislative session, saying she hopes to focus on lowering the state income tax, reducing government waste and slashing overall government spending. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Outlines Her First-Session Wins As Governor Of Arkansas, Shares Plans For Future)

The next session is a fiscal session and will take place in April 2024.