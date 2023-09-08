Trump Optimistic About ‘Monumental Victory’ As He Slams COVID, Illegal Immigration, DOJ At South Dakota Rally

Former President Donald Trump predicted a “monumental victory” during a South Dakota speech on Friday, slamming COVID-19 lockdowns, the nation’s migrant crisis and the apparent politicization of the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Ahead of the former president’s speech, Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem endorsed Trump in the 2024 presidential election which sparked repeated chants of “USA.” Trump called Noem “one of the most successful governors” in the country, claiming she did not lock down her state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re racing toward a monumental victory,” Trump said Friday. “This is the most important election we’ve ever had because our country is going to hell.”