‘Another Dark Day’: Republicans Condemn Trump Arrest On Fulton County Charges

Republicans condemned the arrest of former President Donald Trump on charges related to his efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

Trump turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail to be booked after a grand jury indicted him Aug. 14, charging Trump and other associates, including Rudy Giuliani and attorneys Jenna Ellis, John Eastman and Sidney Powell. Trump is also facing two indictments from special counsel Jack Smith, who secured a four-count indictment of Trump relating to the 2020 election after he previously secured a 37-count indictment against Trump in June. (RELATED: Donald Trump Gives First Reaction After Surrendering In Georgia)

“Today is another dark day in U.S. history,” Republican Rep. Byron Donalds of Georgia tweeted. “A day when We The People & the world, will witness the continued weaponization of the justice system against a political opponent, former POTUS, & leading candidate for the upcoming presidential election. This is a travesty of justice.”

“91 charges is what dictators do,” former acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell posted. “Joe Biden has unleashed a blow back like never before. Trump 2024 – save our country from the corrupted elites.”

Some Republican lawmakers reacted to the arrest, many of whom predicted that liberals would not like the consequences.

“This is the photo that will win the 2024 Presidential election,” Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted following the release of Trump’s mugshot. “The American people will not stand for communism in America.”

“Those who decided to start using indictments, prosecutors & even mug shots as weapons in a political campaign have unleashed a destructive new era in American politics,” Republican Sen. Marco Rubio posted on Twitter. “Now, for years to come our criminal justice system will be used to target candidates in both parties & the harm this will do to America will take a long time to fix.”

Other conservatives blasted media outlets for not covering Trump’s post-booking remarks.

“After spending the day on live shots of cars and planes, covering every literal turn of President Trump’s movement to and from Fulton County, CNN announces it will not take Trump’s comments live,” MAGA Inc. CEO Taylor Budowich tweeted. “Will let viewers know if there is anything ‘newsworthy.’ Propagandists.”

One Republican congressman spoke out over the booking of former Republican Rep. Mark Meadows, who served as White House chief of staff during the Trump administration.

“I stand with @MarkMeadows,” Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas tweeted. “He is a friend, and a good man. He did nothing but serve his country and for doing so, is facing a clearly political prosecution. He is ever faithful, but we should support his defense costs (more to follow) & Georgia should end this attack on justice.”

