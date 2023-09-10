Chuck Todd Officially Signs Off, Passes The “Meet The Press” Reins To New Host

Longtime “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd announced his final day as the NBC News show’s host Sunday.

Todd announced his plans to depart the program after nine years of hosting the Sunday morning show. Kristen Welker, who recently left her position as NBC News’ White House correspondent, will be replacing Todd as the new host of “Meet the Press.”

“As you may have heard, after nine years and more than 430 broadcasts, today is my final Sunday in the moderator chair,” Todd said. “To say that this has been the honor and privilege of my lifetime is an understatement. This is simply the pinnacle of political journalism and something my younger self never imagined. No matter how much of a grind the current political grind is wearing me down on any given day, I still have had a ‘pinch me, I can’t believe it’ feeling every time I’ve had my name introduced as the moderator on the longest running show in the history television.”

Todd previewed Welker’s longtime career as the White House correspondent during the last three administrations, as well as moderating the 2020 presidential debate. (RELATED: REPORT: Chuck Todd Possibly On The Chopping Block For Poor Ratings)

“The last nine years as moderator of the longest running show on television has been the honor of my professional life, and as I prepare to pass the baton to the next custodian, it is a privilege to pass it to someone who needs no introduction,” he said.

“I am ready, Chuck, and I just want to say I am also so thankful and grateful to you for this moment for entrusting me with this monumental, important role. I take this responsibility so seriously. I’m ready because you have helped me get ready, Chuck. You are someone who invests in the people that you care about and you have invested in me and I am so eternally grateful for that. I’ve said it before, I think it bears repeating. You brought me to D.C., you taught me just about everything I know about politics,” Welker said.

Welker told Todd she plans to approach the program as a reporter after covering three administrations.

“I’ve traveled all over the world with all of these presidents, and I really want to bring that to the show every Sunday to make sure that we are giving our viewers the information that they need. And now, my beat, by the way, is all of Washington, the campaign trail and, frankly, the world, and I want to be asking those tough questions and I want to be making you proud, I want to be building on the legacy of this show,” Welker continued.

Todd’s final episode featured a sit-down interview with Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, during which he questioned if he had any possible plans to run for president.